Vandy QB AJ Swann Will Not Play Against Kentucky

Vanderbilt will enter Kroger Field this weekend having lost six consecutive games to Kentucky.

If the Commodores want to snap that losing streak on Saturday afternoon, they'll have to do so without starting quarterback AJ Swann.

Vandy head coach Clark Lea announced on Tuesday that Swann would miss the weekend's matchup against the Wildcats:

In eight games played this season, Swann has totaled 1,195 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Starting in his place will be junior Mike Wright, who played against UK last season in Nashville, where he completed seven passes and threw for a pair of touchdowns.

Wright opened the season as the starter, but Swann eventually took over the job and had started the Dores' previous six games. It will be the second time that Kentucky will have gone up against a backup QB, as Northern Illinois' Ethan Hampton played under center instead of usual starter Rocky Lombardi in the Huskies' loss in Lexington.

Wildcats Today will provide injury updates, game news and more ahead of Saturday's SEC East matchup.

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky will be without punter Colin Goodfellow for the rest of the season. For more on the injury and others ahead of the Cats' matchup against Vanderbilt, click here.

Linebacker DeAndre Square has returned to the depth chart after not playing against Mizzou.

The Wildcats will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST next weekend against Georgia

