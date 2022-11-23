Skip to main content

Watch: Levis, Weaver, Wright Speak to Media Ahead of Louisville

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and linebackers J.J. Weaver and Jordan Wright spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the Wildcats' Governor's Cup tilt against Louisville. 

The players reflected on their time at Kentucky, what they're looking forward to in the final game of the regular season, what they see out of the Cardinals and more. 

Levis' media scrum can be seen above, while Weaver and Wright's can be found below: 

