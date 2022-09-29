Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks for the Final Time Ahead of Ole Miss

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media for the final time on Thursday, less than 48 hours before his No. 7 Wildcats take on No. 14 Ole Miss inside Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. 

The entire short media scrum can be viewed above. 

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky released its week five depth chart on Monday, welcoming back Chris Rodriguez Jr

Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver is not expected to play this weekend against Ole Miss

SEC Nation will be in Oxford for the upcoming matchup between the No. 7 Wildcats and No. 14 Rebels

Kentucky vs. South Carolina will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 8

Barion Brown has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

