Watch: Rich Scangarello, Brad White Speak Ahead of Louisville

Kentucky coordinators Rich Scangarello and Brad White spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the Wildcats' Governor's Cup battle against Louisville.

The OC Scangarello touched on some things that went well in the loss to No. 1 Georgia, what he sees out of Louisville's chaotic defense and more.

White touched on Louisville's offense and the possibility of playing against two quarterbacks, how the UK secondary has grown over the course of the season and more.

You can watch the DC White's media scrum above, while Scangarello's can be seen below:

Will Levis didn't commit to playing in Kentucky's bowl game. More here.

Kentucky's latest depth chart can be found here.

More on Mark Stoops' new contract extension here.

