What the new nine-game SEC schedule means for Kentucky
There will be a scheduling change within the SEC beginning in 2026. On Thursday, the SEC announced a new format that includes a nine-game conference schedule for all teams. That will leave teams with three other games to fill a 12-game full schedule, while making teams within the conference play three permanent SEC opponents each year, with the other six rotating. The SEC also implemented a rule that will require teams to play at least one opponent from the other Power 4 conferences.
Here's what the new nine-game SEC schedule means for the future of the Kentucky football program.
The Kentucky-Louisville rivalry may have just been saved
The historic in-state rivalry looked to be in jepoardy for the future with the SEC expected to be changing the scheduling format soon. Now that the nine-game scheduling format is finalized, the SEC may have just saved the Kentucky-Louisville rivalry thanks to the rule that will require teams to play at least one Power 4 opponent from the other conferences to fill one of the other three spots on the schedule.
For Kentucky, keeping the Louisville rivalry is one of the most important things in the new format. This certainly gives Kentucky the opportunity to keep the rivalry going, one that means so, so much to both fanbases.
Kentucky's schedule just got harder
Mark Stoops and the Wildcats are about to begin a 2025 season where the scheduling gods were not kind, especially to a program desperate, yet very hopeful, to get things back on track following a 4-8 season. Kentucky will be facing six of the teams included in the AP Preseason Top 25 rankings, including Texas (#1), Georgia (#5), South Carolina (#13), Florida (#15), Ole Miss (#21) and Tennessee (#24). Now, beginning in 2026, Kentucky will have to play not only an extra SEC game, but also another P4 opponent from another conference, likely Louisville as mentioned above.
The new format will also mean one less opportunity to schedule a "cupcake" game, leaving two within Kentucky's schedule instead of three like this year. Kentucky's schedule this year includes starting off the season with the preseason MAC favorite in the Toledo Rockets, so it's not neccessarily a "cupcake" opponent. The Wildcats also host Eastern Michigan and Tennessee Tech. Now starting in 2026, Kentucky will only be allowed to schedule two non-Power 4 opponents instead of three.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey recently spoke on the new change and what it means for the conference moving forward. "Fans will see traditional rivalries preserved, new matchups more frequently, and a level of competition unmatched across the nation."
For Kentucky. the road to knocking down more doors as a program within the SEC may have just gotten a little tougher.