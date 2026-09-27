Where Kentucky football stands in this week's AP Poll Top 25

Kentucky football has made the top 25. Following their huge upset win over then #9 Texas A&M on the road, many fans and media were vying for the Wildcats to crack the top 25. That did not happen last week, as Kentucky was just outside at #27, but their wish came true this week. On Sunday, the AP Poll was released and the Wildcats came in at #24.

That is Kentucky's first top 25 ranking of the season and now, they have opportunities to build on that number. Who are just ahead of the Wildcats in the updated poll? UCLA, Boise State, SMU and Houston are all in the back-end of the top 25, with Missouri the last team in following their loss to Missisippi State, who jumped all the way to #16. As for other SEC teams in the top 25, you've got Texas holding the top overall spot right in front of Georgia, as well as Alabama (#7), Florida (#8), Ole Miss (#9), LSU (#11), and Tennessee (#17).

Sep 26, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein looks on during the third quarter against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since he took over as head coach at Kentucky, Will Stein's confidence in being able to turn the program into a powerhouse has never wavered. He recently was asked why he is so confident and it's starts with the right players, and then you've gotta have the resources to be great. Stein feels like he has that, and the win over Texas A&M was a step towards greatness.

"I think we have great players. I really do. I think it starts with that, and then when you look at the process and how we go about things on a daily basis, combine that with our coaching staff, I feel like we have the right pieces in this organization and in this university to go be great, and this was just one step in this process. It was one game," Stein recently said on ESPN's Matt and Myron. "We expect to win every single game. We never line up across from somebody not thinking that, and it's not because we just believe; it's because of the work that we put in."

That confidence is starting to pay off as not only is national media noticing what Stein is beginning in Lexington, but the Wildcats now have a number next to their name to back it up and they can continue building off of it.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.