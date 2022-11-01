Skip to main content

Will Levis Named to Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2022

Kentucky's QB has hurled for 13 touchdowns in seven games this season

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has been named to the Davey O'Brien Quarterback Class of 2022. 

The NFL prospect has thrown for 1,733 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven games played this season. His second year as Wildcats' QB hasn't gone totally to plan, but his draft stock has done nothing but increase since the beginning of 2022. 

Levis is now eligible to be voted one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. For the third straight year, fans can vote via @DaveyOBrien Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts. The top five vote getters on each of the three social media platforms will receive bonus committee votes which will be added to the ballots cast by the National Selection Committee.

To participate in the Fan Vote, fans must like the original Davey O'Brien Award post highlighting their quarterback. The first round is open now until Friday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. ET. The 16 semifinalists will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Three finalists will be tabbed on Tuesday, Nov. 29, while the winner will be announced live on Thursday, Dec. 8, on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

The Kentucky QB will look to get the Wildcats back on track in Columbia, taking on the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field on Nov. 5. Kick is set for noon EST, 11 a.m. local time and will air on the SEC Network. 

Kentucky Football News

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kentucky and Vanderbilt to Kick at Noon Next Weekend

DeAndre Square is 'Doubtful' to Play Against Missouri

The Wildcats are Slight Betting Favorites Over Mizzou

The Loss to Tennessee Took UK Out of the AP Poll Rankings

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_19064392_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Will Levis Named to Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2022

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19333021_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Ugonna Onyenso Adjusting to 'Big Stage' at Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18723151_168390308_lowres
Football

DeAndre Square Semifinalist for Dick Butkus Award

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19333023_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Calipari: Kentucky 'Not Where We Need To Be Right Now'

By Hunter Shelton
Reeves 11:1
Men's Basketball

Watch: Antonio Reeves, Ugonna Onyenso Speak to the Media On Tuesday Ahead of Kentucky State Exhibition

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17917872_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Calipari Hopeful Sahvir Wheeler's Injury is "Short-Term"

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19200611_168390308_lowres
Football

Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Missouri

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19325823_168390308_lowres
Football

Mark Stoops is 'Freaking Jacked' for Kentucky's Next Opportunity at Missouri

By Hunter Shelton