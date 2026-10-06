Will Stein talks about the Power K ahead of its return on Saturday

This Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats will welcome the #10 LSU Tigers into Kroger Field for another huge home game. After knocking off then-#10 Texas A&M on the road and now coming off a comeback win on the road at South Carolina, Lane Kiffin and the Tigers are up next as the Wildcats look to add to their 4-1 start on the season. Not only is LSU coming to Kroger Field, but Kentucky is throwing it back with the iconic Power K logo.

Kentucky has put the Power K logo at midfield, along with a retro font of the Kroger Field logo as well as the iconic jerseys and helmets. Leading up to the big day that will bring back so much nostalgia for fans who remember the logo that debuted from 1975 to 1991, Will Stein was asked about it and his thoughts on the iconic logo and he talked about what it means to him as someone whose dad wore it as a former player.

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I just love the logo. It's not because I'm a big like retro guy, I just think it's super cool and looks clean and it obviously embodies the the era that my dad played in, and so that's where it's special to me. The first Kentucky thing that I wore, like when I was a little kid, was the old plastic helmet with the Power K on it. It's an ode to the past, and and I think it's just something that's really cool and unique, and seems to be well respected and well liked by everybody."

The Power K being back on Saturday really adds to how big of an opportunity the matchup with the top 10 Tigers is. What is Stein expecting from BBN on Saturday after they provided a really loud environment against Alabama a few weeks ago? “I'm expecting them to show up and be really loud and be very excited. So you know that was an elite atmosphere (against Alabama), and I'm expecting it to look and feel like that as well."

It's going to be a big one in Kroger Field on Saturday night, a test similar to how tough Alabama was a couple of weeks ago.

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