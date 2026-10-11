Will Stein talks Kentucky's historic overtime win over #10 LSU

It was an absolutely historic night in Kroger Field. After all of the build-up leading up to the return of the Power K in hopes to recreate some 2007 magic when Kentucky last upset LSU, BBN's dreams came true as Will Stein did exactly what he did on the road at South Carolina and scored on a two-point conversion to come away with the one-point win.

Following the game, a number of history-making stats came about. One of those is the fact that Will Stein is the first Kentucky coach in his first season with the program to start 5-1 since 1913. Not just that, but Kentucky is now the first team in FBS history to win consecutive games by one point in overtime. Following the massive upset, Will Stein let all of his emotions flow talking about his team's win over #10 LSU in Kroger Field.

KENTUCKY WALKS OFF NO. 10 LSU IN OT!



Also, Taylor McGregor interviews Will Stein in the sea of blue on the field.



And Kentucky fans film themselves flipping off Lane Kiffin as he exits the field.



Wes Durham and Dusty Dvoracek with the call for ESPN. 🏈🎙️ pic.twitter.com/E9XdH4mPNn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2026

"There's really not a lot of words right now. I'm pretty shocked -- in shock. Shouldn't say shocked. I'm in shock. We got a really good football team. Really good football team. People count us out. I took a picture of college game this morning. Everybody picked LSU. Keep doing that. I appreciate that. Gives us a lot of fuel, a lot of fire because everybody doubts us, and this is a really tough group that's battled a lot, injuries, a lot of change that's happened since we've gotten here, and so this is a really big moment for our players. Really big moment for our players. They've earned it."

Stein went on to say that this was for the people who grew up like he did, a Kentucky fan living for special moments like this. "This was also for Big Blue Nation. This was for the state of Kentucky for anybody who grew up like me a Wildcat fan. ...They deserve it. They've put their heart and soul into this just like us."

Kentucky can now dream an even more special season after knocking off two top 10 teams in just six games, and the first year of the Will Stein era at that. Enjoy this night, BBN, because this is a major, major step in Stein fulfilling his dream of turning this Kentucky program into a powerhouse.

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