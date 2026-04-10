Kentucky Wildcat Denzel Aberdeen has transferred to Florida

Kentucky fans thought Denzel Aberdeen was done with his college basketball career after his senior season ended in Lexington, but after hitting the transfer portal last week, he is headed elsewhere. According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Aberdeen has committed to Todd Golden and the Florida Gators.

After one season in Lexington, Aberdeen is trying to head back home to play for the Gators again, which is where he spent his first three seasons, including being a key sixth man for their National Championship run in 2025. This past season, Aberdeen had to take on a unique role following Jaland Lowe's injury, as he took over point guard duties. He went on to get more comfortable there as the season went on, averaging 13.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game, shooting 43.3% overall and 36.3% from three-point range.

Now, he will be fighting for another year of eligibility due to him using his four years. He could argue that his freshman season, where he only appeared in 12 games, should count towards another year, or he could use the new NCAA rule as leverage, although it may not go into effect until after next season begins. Either way, he is heading back home where he spent the first three seasons of his college career. After Kentucky's season-ending loss to Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament, Aberdeen reflected on his time in Lexington.

"First and foremost, I want to thank BBN, Coach Mark Pope, my guys, Otega, all my teammates for allowing me to step foot at the University of Kentucky," Aberdeen said. "Ever since I stepped foot on campus they welcomed me with warm hugs, everybody was positive with me, everybody was basically like family to me, so I want to thank them. We didn't get to where we wanted to get to today, but I'm proud of each and every one of my teammates, my coaches, BBN, for just allowing me to be here and I'm forever grateful for them."

It's not a guarantee that Aberdeen will get to play college basketball again, but he is trying and it looks like it will be back with Todd Golden and Florida if he is deemed eligible.