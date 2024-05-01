Mark Pope adds a veteran guard from the transfer portal
Mark Pope has already landed an elite shooter in the transfer portal today as Koby Brea decided to bring his talents to Kentucky, but now another is joining him.
Former West Virginia point guard Kerr Kriisa just announced he will make the move to Lexington to play for the Wildcats. Last season, Kriisa averaged 11 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game for the Mountaineers.
Jonathan Givony of the Draft Express had this to say about Kriisa, "The 6-foot-3, 23-year old Kriisa is one of the most battle-tested point guards in college basketball, starting 93 games in the Big 12 and Pac-12. He won a pair of Pac-12 championships, led the conference in assists, and shot 42% for 3 this season at West Virginia."
When watching the film on Kriisa, yes, he is a elite shooter, and that will be great for Coach Pope's system, but what really stands out about his game is his ability to pass the basketball.
He is an elite passer and is able to find little creases to get the ball to teammates for open layups and three-point shots. Passing the basketball is a big part of Coach Pope's system, so Kriisa will be a perfect fit and is a guy who shot 42% from three last season and is more than willing to throw some shots up.
This team is starting to come together at the right time, and the Wildcats could be one of the better teams in college hoops in the first season under Coach Pope.
This staff is knocking the transfer portal out of the park right now.