Pre-Game Report: Sahvir Wheeler IN, Tshiebwe, Collins OUT Against Duquesne

No. 4 Kentucky is one step closer to being full strength.

Wildcats' point guard Sahvir Wheeler is warming up with the team and will give it a go tonight against Duquesne.

Against Missouri Western State, Wheeler, a member of the Preseason All-SEC First Team, went down with a knee injury midway through the second half, requiring him to leave the remainder of the game. He missed the final exhibition against Kentucky State and the opener against Howard.

Reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe remains out , as does sophomore forward Daimion Collins.

Tshiebwe, the reigning unanimous National Player of the Year, did not participate in either Big Blue Madness, the Blue-White Scrimmage, either of UK's exhibitions or the season-opener against Howard on Monday night. On Oct. 11, Head coach John Calipari announced via Twitter that the reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe was set to undergo a "minor 15-minute" procedure on his knee to "clean some things up."

Collins remains out after leaving the team due to the passing of his father, Ben. For more on the unfortunate circumstance, click here. Calipari said post-game on Monday that Collins would return to be with the team throughout the week, but was returning home for his father's funeral this weekend.

For Duquesne, FIU transfer Tevin Brewer is warming up and looks to be good to go against the Cats. He'd reportedly been suffering from complications from an appendectomy surgery and missed the season-opener against Montana on Tuesday. Brewer is one of six returning DI players who averaged over 15.0 points and 5.0 assists per game in 2021-22.

