Pregame Report: Sahvir Wheeler, Daimion Collins Available to Play Against Georgia

The Wildcats have a full bench available against the UGA Bulldogs on Tuesday night.

LEXINGTON, Ky —After fighting through injuries for a majority of SEC play, Kentucky basketball is back to full strength for its late-night tilt against the Georgia Bulldogs. 

Starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler and backup forward Daimion Collins are both available to play for the Wildcats after missing the win over Tennessee last Saturday. With less than an hour to go until tipoff in Knoxville, UK announced that both would miss the matchup, with Wheeler dealing with a left foot injury, while Collins was suffering from a left foot/ankle ailment. Neither player is in Kentucky's starting lineup. 

Both were ruled "day-to-day," though the status of each player remained uncertain until warmups tonight. In addition, starting guard Cason Wallace is warming up as normal and is starting despite dealing with back spasms the past week. 

Wallace played just eight minutes in Kentucky's 71-68 loss at home to South Carolina last Tuesday, leaving the game after his first stint of action, then never returning. His status moving into Saturday's game at Tennessee was up in the air, though he eventually toughed it out and played 22 minutes while not 100 percent healthy. 

The trio join Oscar Tshiebwe, CJ Fredrick, Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware as Wildcats who have dealt with injury during the 2022-23 season. 

Tipoff between UK and UGA is set for 9:10 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN. 

Follow Wildcats Today Lead Editor Hunter Shelton on Twitter HERE for live updates.

