2026-27 Kentucky basketball player preview: Jerone Morton

Last season, Kentucky leaned on its depth to step up too many times due to injuries. But, it was very inconstent as to who off the bench would have a great game and even then there were times were bench production was minimal. This off-season, Mark Pope made it a mission to go and get depth pieces that really fit his system. 6-4 guard Jerone Morton is that.

The most appreciated role that you can have in a Mark Pope offense is knocking down threes. Pope has built a roster with a handful of guys that are capable, but it's who is likely to come off the bench that shoots the best percentage wise. Last season, Morton shot 43.8% from the floor overall and 38.7% from deep. Assuming that efficiency holds up in a spaced-out offense with tons of passing and cutting, things should work out excellent for Morton at Kentucky.

Jan 15, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Jerone Morton (11) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

In his time at Washington State, where he transferred after two seasons at Moorehead State, Morton averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game. His best performance was against Gonzaga early in the season, where he put up 16 points on 6-11 shooting overall and 3-6 from three-point range, adding four assists, two rebounds and three steals.

What could Morton's stats look like in Lexington under Mark Pope next season? Let's take a look.

Feb 10, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Jerone Morton (11) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Points: 8.7 per game

Mark Pope is going to be putting up points as he aims to get back to his typical offensive system, like we saw under him in year one. Jerone Morton will be leaned on as a quality depth piece for scoring and expect him to come in and knock down some big threes. A handful each game, with the capability of getting and staying hot is to be expected from the 6-4 guard. In a system that prioritizes shooting and spacing, Morton should thrive in his role.

Assists: 2.4 per game

In his handful of minutes on the court, Morton will be asked to go and shoot the ball and keep the defense on their toes. But, with how much off-ball cutting goes on in Mark Pope's offense, he'll have plenty of opportunities to dish the ball to his teammates if a quality shot isn't there. Expect him to get a few per game when he's on the floor.

Rebounds: 1.3 per game

Kentucky is going to have a lot of size in the frontcourt all the way around at each position. It seems repititive to say it at this point, but it's true and in turn, will affect rebound chances for the guards. Morton's size at 6-4 will still allow him to grab a few here and there.

Morton is going to be a valuable piece in the backcourt with how well he can shoot the ball.

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