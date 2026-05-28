2026-27 Kentucky basketball player preview: Kam Williams

Mark Pope is clearly aiming to get back to playing a fast and fun brand of basketball that includes shooting a lot of threes. He didn't return much from this past season, but the guys he did bring back fit his system perfectly. One of those is Kam Williams, who will have an important role in his second year in Lexington.

Williams' first year in Lexington saw him earn his way into the starting lineup before an injury took him down in January, where he ultimately returned for the postseason. Although he wasn't totally himself when he came back, Williams provided a much needed spark for a Kentucky team that struggled mightily on the offensive end. With his impressive shooting ability, Williams was able to stretch the floor at a high level as a significant perimeter threat for the Wildcats.

Jan 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) receives a pass during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Now in year two at Kentucky, Williams is going to be leaned on a lot, especially if the Wildcats don't end up landing sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic. There is no clear star with this roster, on paper, but in terms of fit, Pope did a great job with that in the portal. But returning Kam Williams will go down as a very underrated win, especially with him now back healthy and having a year under his belt. With the way the roster is constructed, Williams will need to be a reliable go-to scorer.

What could his stats look like for the 2026-27 season? Let's take a look.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Points: 15.8 per game

Williams was very limited in year one in terms of his scoring, especially given his injury and progressing into a starter leading up to it. Now, heading into next season, a big jump in production is expected. The 6-8 wing's best game last season was a 26-point outing against Bellarmine with just a few double-digit performances along with that, but more minutes are in store for year two and that means a bigger role is on the way. With Mark Pope prioritizing getting back to his regular offense, Williams is a perfect fit for it and expect a lot more scoring from him.

Assists: 1.8 per game

With how much he's likely to be leaned on in the scoring department, dishing the ball is an area where Williams isn't expected to have much of an impact. Also, he'll be out on the perimeter as a valuable shooting threat, so that and cutting to the basket are going to be his primary duties. Especially with Diallo and Wilkins having ball-handing abilities, Williams' scoring is going to be his role next season, but he'll still have a few situations where he'll need to find open teammates if a shot isn't there for him. Either way, don't expect much of a contribution in this area given these factors.

Rebounds: 4.2 per game

Williams will have plenty of opportunities to grab rebounds, especially if he slides over to the four at rare times. With his size and length, rebounds will come. But, don't expect many opportunities given just how much size Kentucky will have down low with Ousmane N'Diaye (6-11) and Malachi Moreno (7-0). Extended minutes are expected for Williams, so plenty of opportunities for boards will be on the table.

Getting Kam Williams back was an underratted accomplishment by Mark Pope this offseason as a bg jump is expected to be made from him next season.