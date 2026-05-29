2026-27 Kentucky basketball player preview: Malachi Moreno

Kentucky fans received some huge news on Sunday when Malachi Moreno opted out of the NBA Draft to return to Lexington for another year. It was not only big for the Wildcats, but for Moreno too as it now gives him another year to really boost his stock before hopefully cementing himself near or even in the lottery next year. It was a decision that was weighed heavily by Moreno, but now he's back.

Moreno out-did expectations last year as a freshman, stepping up big with star center Jayden Quaintance playing in just four total games as he struggled returning from his past ACL injury. The seven-footer played his way into earning All-SEC honors as a freshman when no one expected it coming into the season. He also had one of the top rebounding percentages in the conference as well. On a team that had many flaws, Moreno's work ethic was unmatched as he came up with a number of huge rebounds in the final minutes of games throughout the season.

Dec 23, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half against the Bellarmine Knights at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Last season, the Kentucky native averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game as he became a true double-double threat any game out. His best game was against Mississippi State, where he put up 17 points on 8-10 shooting overall, along with eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Kentucky wanted someone in that Amari Williams role, where playmaking as a big man was important. Moreno played his way into that and is looking to build on it next season

So, what could be in store for year two? Let's take a look at what his stats could look like.

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) spins to the basket around Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jalen Washington (13) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Points: 8.4 per game

Moreno isn't expected to be a top contributor in the scoring column next season. Expect similar numbers to year one, but especially so given that Kentucky has more weapons out on the perimeter, so passing will be more of an important aspect for him. But, the good thing here is he doesn't need to be leaned on as a scorer and points will come more naturally. With the way Moreno was able to get offensive rebounds at will last season, putbacks will be one of the ways he gets his share. If he wants to continue boosting his stock though, becoming a more versatile scorer can benefit him. There are just too many guys that will be leaned on with scoring so expect a significant jump from the seven-footer.

Assists: 3.9 per game

This is an area of his game that grew throughout the year, but if Mark Pope's offense is back, or at least close to how it was with his first Kentucky team, Moreno will become a key facilitator next season. The big man was at the point of ball-screens a lot last season, but the execution took time. With a year under his belt, Moreno can channel his inner Amari Williams and find cutting teammates along with setting slip screens to perfection. If there is as much cutting next season as there is in Pope's traditional offense, Moreno can take a big leap as a playmaker, which NBA teams love.

Rebounds: 7.8 per game

Moreno is expected to take a jump now that he has a year under his belt. To improve his draft stock, not only does showcasing more of his playmaking help, but being more physical down low was one of his weaknesses last year that was noticable at times. Moreno held his own plenty of times, but against the cream of the crop, he was exposed. Adding more muscle is going to help out a lot and in turn, rebounds will come more frequently. The big man was one of the top rebounders by percentage last year in the SEC, but his shot-blocking percentages were actually his greatest strength, ranking third in the conference there.

Blocks: 1.8 per game

This is one of Moreno's greatest strength along with rebounding. Again, if he wants to boost his draft stock successfully, the shot-blocking will need to continue. I expect a jump from Moreno in this category to where he ends up a top 50 shot-blocker in college basketball. Last season, he averaged 1.5 blocks per game, which could increase in year two with a more familiar role. Moreno had 16 games with two or more blocks, including two with four rejections and one with five.

Can Moreno play his way well into the first round next year with another year of development? He's certainly proven it's possible.