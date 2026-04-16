Zoom Diallo's high school coach calls him an 'ultimate winner'

Kentucky basketball picked up their guy in Washington transfer point guard Zoom Diallo. The 6-4 guard took a visit to Lexington over the weekend and after going after both he and BYU's Rob Wright, Mark Pope and the staff zeroed in on the guy they want. Now that they have him, let's learn more about him, shall we? Kentucky Wildcats On SI spoke with his high school coach from Prolific Prep to get a feel of what he will bring to Lexington.

Let's start with who Diallo is on the court. At 6-4, he brings that size that Kentucky has missed recently. Last season, he averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 48.9% overall and 31.5% from three. Who to describe his game better than someone who coached him? Here is what Diallo's high school coach had to say about Kentucky's PG1 and first transfer commit of the off-season.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) defends Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"Zoom is a floor general PG," Diallo's high school coach said. "He will set the table for everyone on the floor, but will also score whenever the read is there. Zoom will have so many special moments in a Kentucky jersey, but amongst all, I’m really excited about the winning mentality that he’ll bring to BBN. You’ll never have to worry about competing or the will to win."



That competitiveness from Diallo is something that not only affects himself, but it will rub off on his teammate. His high school coach spoke on Diallo's personality on the court as a teammate. "Zoom is one of the best people I’ve had the privilege of being around. He’s everything you want in a young man. He will make Kentucky proud on and off the floor. Zoom is a winner in life the way he carries himself. As a teammate Zoom is demanding because of what he brings to a program. He’s the ultimate winner with how hard he works on and off the floor. He’s always talking, encouraging, and out-working everyone. He makes it hard for anyone to take a break because he raises the standard of every program he touches."

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) celebrates his team’s win against the Southern California Trojans at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Based off of all that, BBN won't have to worry about him not bleeding blue once he gets to campus. Playing at Kentucky is an honor, just ask the greats who have stepped foot through Lexington. Diallo understands and will embody what donning that blue and white means. "It's Kentucky man. No matter what anyone says, it's still BBN. It's still special," his high school coach said. "Kentucky is a special place. Kentucky is still Kentucky in terms of the history."

That's high praise from someone who knows Kentucky's point guard really well. BBN is sure to love to hear that not only that Diallo is all in, but also that he has all of the talent to back it up. A fan-favorite in the making.