247Sports predicts what Andrew Carr's role will be for the Kentucky basketball team
Andrew Carr is one of Kentucky's most exciting transfer portal additions, as he is going to bring exactly what Coach Pope is looking for in the power forward position.
Last season, Carr averaged 13.5 points per game and shot 37.1% from three, so he can score in bunches and stretch the floor with his ability to shoot the ball.
Isaac Trotter of 247Sports predicted what Carr's role will be this season for the Wildcats, and he believes the Wake Forest transfer will start at power forward.
Trotter had this to say about Carr's role this season for the Wildcats, "Carr was so good last year for Wake Forest. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound big man is a fantastic play-finisher. He can stretch the floor (37% from downtown) or kill you on the block. Carr rated in the 92nd percentile nationally in post-up efficiency, per Synergy last year. Yes, Kentucky wants to shoot 3s, but you can't hide a small guard on Carr and expect to get away with it. He's just too polished offensively, and Carr will chip in defensively as a useful secondary rim protector. Carr also makes his free throws at a high clip and could even get some minutes at the 5 in closing lineups. There's so much lineup versatility on this Kentucky roster, and Carr is at the epicenter of all of it."
Carr brings exactly what Coach Pope is looking for at the power forward position, and he is going to be a star in Lexington. He will be one of the top scorers for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, and there is a world where he leads the team in scoring.
Carr will also help on the boards, which is great when both of the big men on the floor aren't afraid to help rebound the basketball. The 6'10 power forward is about to take the SEC by storm.