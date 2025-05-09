A couple of Wildcats have made the G League Elite Camp rosters
With the NBA Draft Combine just a couple of days away, the event is receiving plenty of attention leading up to it. Wildcats Otega Oweh and Jaland Lowe will be participating it, and while Lowe is just using it purely as feedback with full intention of staying at Kentucky, fans will be awaiting the highly-anticipated decision from Oweh whenever his draft process in the combine concludes.
But, while all of that is going on, a trio of former Wildcats will be trying to make a name for themselves in the G League Elite Camp, alonside incoming transfer Jaland Lowe. On Friday, rosters for the event were announced, and it included former Wildcats Andrew Carr, Lamont Butler and Amari Williams, all three of which concluded their college careers due to graduation. The rosters also included Lowe, who is transferring to Kentucky from Pittsburgh. The G League Elite Camp will be taking place from Friday, May 9 and going until Sunday. The event will be held in Chicago, the same location as the NBA Draft Combine.
The NBA Draft Combine is set for later in the week after the G League Elite Camp is concluded, so the three former Wildcats could end up playing their way into the Combine, which then could give a really good impression on the many NBA scouts that will be in attendance. The camp will include games of five-on-five, and a couple of different strength and conditioning drills.
The trio of former Wildcats and Lowe were a part of 45 prospects selected to the rosters. Whie the three former Wildcats will be trying to play their way into the NBA Combine, Lowe will be gathering some feedback to see what he needs to work on in Lexington next season.