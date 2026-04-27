A five-star 2026 Kentucky target has committed to John Calipari and Arkansas

During the 2026 recruiting class, Mark Pope has been involved with many elite five-star players, but he hasn’t landed any of them. That trend continued this morning as five-star Miikka Muurinen, a top 15 player in the class, picked John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks over Pope and the Wildcats.

Over the last few days, it has seemed like Muurinen was headed to Arkansas, but this has been a very interesting recruitment. There hasn’t been a lot of noise around this recruitment, so fans really didn’t know how involved Pope and the Wildcats were. There were some rumblings over the last few days that Pope and Kentucky were making a push after Muurinen, but it might have been a bit late.

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Kentucky has never felt like a frontrunner in the recruitment of Muurinen, Big Blue Nation really did like this five-star recruit, so fans were hoping that Pope and the staff would be able to bring him in, but they couldn’t get it done.

As it has been for a while, the goal of this staff needs to be landing Tyran Stokes. This is not going to be easy for the Wildcats, but Pope needs to do everything in his power to get it done. The narratives are floating that Pope can’t recruit star players, so landing Stokes, the #1 player in the 2026 class, would quiet many of these narratives.

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

This recruitment should be decided in the next few days/weeks, but at this point, no one really knows when Stokes is going to pick a school. If Kentucky isn’t able to land Stokes, Pope will have to hope that some elite players pull out of the draft, the extra eligibility rule is passed, or he finds some great players out of the USA. If Pope misses on Stokes and can’t use one of these pathways to find a star player for the Wildcats next year, it could be a rough one.

Big Blue Nation really wanted to see Muurinen in a Kentucky uniform, so it stinks to know that he will be playing for Coach Calipari. Kentucky needs to get some positive momentum on the recruiting trail because right now, the 2026-27 roster is missing a star player. Kentucky needs a star player, and Pope, one way or another, is going to have to find one. Hopefully, he will be able to finish the job landing Stokes, then the Wildcats will have a star player and future #1 overall pick.