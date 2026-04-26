Three reasons Ousmane N'Diaye was an elite addition by Mark Pope and Kentucky

Power forward was becoming a position of concern for the Wildcats, but Mark Pope and the staff finally landed a player at the position. This player is Senegalese power forward Ousmane N'Diaye, who plays pro ball in a very competitive league in Italy.

Pope still needs to add another forward to the roster, but N’Diaye was a very good addition for this staff, and Big Blue Nation is very excited to see how his game translates to college hoops. Let’s take a look at three reasons N’Diaye was an elite addition for Pope and the Wildcats.

Three reasons Ousmane N’Diaye was an elite addition for Mark Pope and Kentucky

High upside addition

Kentucky fans cheer as the Wildcats crowd around forward Trent Noah (9) after his three-point shooting display at the 2025 Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When watching the film on N’Diaye, it is clear that his upside is through the roof. While his shooting percentage from three isn’t elite, he is improving as a shooter and can use the dribble to create his own shot from three. This was something the Wildcats were missing at the four a year ago. At 6’11 N’Diaye also has finesse around the rim, which helps him score down low. Some of the power forwards Kentucky looked at in the portal don’t have the upside N’Diaye has, so this is a big reason why it was such a good addition by the staff.

System fit for Mark Pope

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Knowing that N’Diaye is a player who can put the ball on the ground to create his own shot from three, he is a clear system fit for Coach Pope. He likes his forwards to be able to handle the ball and be a legit threat from deep, and N’Diaye is that guy. The four is very important for Coach Pope, and he needs a player who fits into his system well. N’Diaye can be that guy for Kentucky this year that the Wildcats were missing last season.

Can play on both ends of the floor

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on against the Santa Clara Broncos during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Obviously, a lot of the excitement around N’Diaye is with his offensive game, but he is also a very good defender. N’Diaye is a freak athlete, which helps him be able to play at a high level on both ends of the floor. During Pope’s tenure as a head coach, his defenses haven't always been the best, so having a player like N’Diaye, who isn’t a liability on either end of the floor, is good for Pope. N’Diaye is going to develop into a star during his time playing for the Kentucky Wildcats.

6-11 Ousmane Ndiaye is having a strong season with

Vanoli Cremona



The 2004 born Senegalese forward is averaging 10.3 Points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 stocks per game this season on 26.8 MPG in Serie A competition



Twitchy movements, can space the floor, runs the floor very well,… pic.twitter.com/xHGKz3vjXR — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) April 10, 2026