A former Kentucky point guard signee is in the transfer portal

This offseason, Mark Pope is going to do everything in his power to make sure that the Kentucky Wildcats have elite talent and depth at the point guard position. In year one of the Pope era, Lamont Butler was in and out of the lineup with a shoulder injury, and Kerr Kriisa was lost for the season before SEC play to a foot injury.

This season, the only true point guard on the roster for the Kentucky Wildcats was Jaland Lowe, who only played in a few games due to a shoulder injury. This meant that Denzel Aberdeen and Jasper Johnson had to take over as the point guards for this team despite being more comfortable at the two.

Mar 7, 2026; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Acaden Lewis (55) controls the ball against the Xavier Musketeers in the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

These are the reasons that Pope has to make sure that the 2026-27 Kentucky basketball team has a ton of point guards who will not only be able to play at a high level but also stay healthy. Mason Williams is a 2026 commit for the Wildcats who plays point guard, but the staff will need to add two more point guards to the roster.

One player in the transfer portal who the Wildcats could take a look at is a former signee under Pope. Acaden Lewis announced today that he plans to hit the portal when it opens on the 7th after a really excellent freshman season at Villanova. He averaged 12.2 points, 5.3 assists, three rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game. Lewis shot 45.6% from the field and 27% from three.

Lewis was going to be a Wildcat, but Kentucky's landing Lowe, who has already announced that he will be back in the portal, led to Lewis looking for a new home. He tuned heads for the Wildcats of Villanova and will be looking to take his skills to a higher level.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Acaden Lewis at press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see if Pope makes a run at Lewis, knowing that Texas and Miami are two early schools to watch in this recruitment. The question would be, is the bridge between Lewis and Coach Pope burned, or would the Wildcats head coach want the 6’2 point guard to be in Lexington next season?

Obviously, at one point, Coach Pope felt that Lewis was a good fit for his system, and I don’t believe that has changed after the freshman season he just had at Villanova. Pope might stay away, but this is a name to watch when the portal opens on Tuesday.