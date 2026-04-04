This 21 ppg scorer from the ACC needs to be Mark Pope's #1 target in the transfer portal

This offseason, the Kentucky Wildcats are losing their star player as Otega Oweh is officially out of eligibility, so Mark Pope will be looking to replace 18.6 points per game. The perfect player to replace Oweh just announced that he plans to hit the transfer portal, and that is former Wake Forest wing Juke Harris.

This season for the Demon Deacons, Harris averaged 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Harris shot 44.4% from the field and 33.2% from three. The 6’7 wing has announced that he will be entering the NBA Draft to test the waters while also entering the transfer portal.

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) brings the ball up court against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It feels safe to assume Harris will be back in college next season, and Pope needs to do everything in his power to make sure this kid ends up in Lexington. The one real concern with this recruitment will be having to wait for Harris to pull his name out of the NBA Draft, but Pope and the staff will be able to talk to him and recruit him during this process.

If Harris were to stay in the draft for a while and keep stringing Kentucky along and then go to another school, the Wildcats might miss on some other elite players in the portal. This means Pope needs to be actively recruiting some other players in the transfer portal, so if it doesn’t work out with Harris, there are other elite options.

Another exciting part about the thought of Kentucky landing Harris is the fact that he is only a sophomore. This means that he will have two years of eligibility left, so if he has an elite season in Lexington and doesn’t go pro, he could come back for another year.

Feb 14, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) looks to pass pressured by Stanford Cardinal forward Oskar Giltay (15) and guard Ebuka Okorie (1) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Harris is a three-level scorer who, at 6’7, plays really good defense and can help on the glass. He is a no-brainer for this staff to take a look at when the portal opens on Tuesday, and I would go as far as to say he should be the first phone call Pope makes.

This is a name for Big Blue Nation to pay attention to when the transfer portal opens in a couple of days, as the staff is going to have to add a ton of players to the 2026-27 roster. If Pope were to land Harris and add some exceptional talent around him, this Kentucky team could be really good next season.