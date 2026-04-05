The decision of Kam Williams will loom large for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats

One player from the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball team that fans want to see back in Lexington next year is Kam Williams. The 6’8 wing was the best defender the Wildcats had this season and is a sharpshooter from three. Right when Williams was getting going, scoring the ball, he went down with a broken foot.

Williams rushed back for the postseason and looked a little rusty, which is expected, but all of Big Blue Nation can see the upside of the athletic wing. In his sophomore season playing for the Wildcats, Williams averaged six points, 2.1 rebounds, and one assist per game. He shot 44.9% from the field and 35.9% from three. All of BBN knows that Williams is a sharpshooter, and if he does stay in Lexington for his junior season, fans expect him to shoot over 40% from three.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) celebrates his three-point shot that helps the Cats take the lead over Mizzou during SEC college basketball Wednesday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky January 7, 2026. At left is Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00). | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams' father has talked to the media about the decision Kam is making, and it sounds like he wants to be back in Lexington next season. They are trying to make sure the deal makes sense for Kam and what his role would look like, which is common in the new day and age of college basketball.

I am a big believer in Williams and still see the first-round upside in his game. Coach Pope needs to use him more on the offensive side of the floor next season because he clearly wasn’t being involved this season enough when healthy. If Williams can start to become really confident from three next season and shoot over 40% with the elite defense he plays, he will be one of the best players on the floor every night.

Jan 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) receives a pass during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Kentucky fans knew there needed to be a bunch of roster turnover from last year’s team, but Williams is one of the players fans want to retain as Pope looks to rebuild this roster in the portal. Heading into this season, NBA scouts were all over Williams, but he didn’t have the season some were expecting, and the foot injury is to blame. If Williams is back in Lexington next year, Coach Pope is going to make getting him more involved as a shooter a priority and having a healthy point guard will help create shots for Williams.

Some clarity on the decision Williams is set to make should be seen soon, as the transfer portal opens on the 7th, and I expect a decision from the 6’8 wing over the next few days. Big Blue Nation is dying to see #3 back in Lexington for one more year.