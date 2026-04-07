Mark Pope and the Kentucky basketball program got some massive news as Kam Williams will be returning to Lexington for another season. This season, Williams was hitting his stride right when he went down with a foot injury in SEC play. Williams ended up having surgery but worked his tail off and was able to get back on the floor for the postseason.

It was clear in the postseason that Williams didn’t have enough time to get the rust off, but he still made some big plays, and Big Blue Nation was very thankful for his hard work to get back on the floor for this team. Now, Williams will be heading into next season looking to make a massive splash in college hoops.

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

This year, Williams played in 24 games for the Wildcats, averaging six points, 2.1 rebounds, and one assist per game. He shot 44.9% from the field and 35.9% from three. In about 19 minutes per game, Williams didn’t have the offensive output that some thought he would heading into the season, but he was absolutely incredible on the defensive end of the floor.

Williams is a deadly three-point shooter, and in year two in Lexington, I expect him to have an excellent season shooting the three-ball. It seemed like last season, Williams didn’t have a ton of confidence, but as the year went on, he got more confident. This year, Williams will begin the year with this confidence, and I expect him to average double figures.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after a made three point basket against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Williams has a ton of NBA upside, so if he is able to fully find himself as a scorer next season, he could be a player who could sneak into the first round. At 6’8, Williams can shoot over guards, and he has a massive wingspan that helps him play suffocating defense. Big Blue Nation really wanted to see Williams back in Lexington for another season, and the fan base will receive its wish.

During the 2026-27 season, Williams will be able to stay on the floor, and if he does, his offensive output will be much better than during his first year in Lexington. It will be interesting to see what the role will be for Williams because Pope has a ton of work to do in the portal. Whether it is as a starter or off the bench, Williams is going to have an exceptional season finding his full potential.