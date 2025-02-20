A massive second half leads Mark Pope's shorthanded Kentucky Wildcats past Vanderbilt 82-61
The Kentucky Wildcats were looking for a bounce-back, momentum win, and they got it on Wednesday night over the Vanderbilt Commodores 82-61. Once again, the Wildcats were without Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler, but some players stepped up, leading to the big win.
The Wildcats allowed 40 points in the first hand but only allowed 21 in the second half. This was the best half of defense the team has played all season long, which is great to see.
Otega Oweh had a game-high 20 points in the win on 7-10 shooting and 1-2 from deep. He also pulled down seven rebounds and dished three assists.
While Oweh had a big night, the MVP for the Wildcats was the seven-footer Amari Williams, who scored 17 points on 6-6 shooting from the field and 5-5 from the free throw line. Williams also pulled down six rebounds and blocked four shots. Williams has been one of the best players in college basketball this month.
A real high note for the Wildcats was the play of Collin Chandler, who scored seven points, pulled down six rebounds, dished two assists, and had two steals. Coach Pope would love to see more of this out of Chandler while the team is short-handed.
Kentucky didn't miss a single free throw in this game, going 13-13 at the charity stripe. If the Wildcats can do this in March, it will help in late-game situations.
Andrew Carr looked like his old self in this game, scoring 11 points on 5-8 shooting in his first game back in the starting lineup. Having Carr back healthy will be huge for the Wildcats in close games in the final few minutes, as he is clutch.
The Wildcats likely gained a lot of confidence in the win over Vanderbilt, and hopefully, this will travel with the team to Tuscaloosa to play the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide.