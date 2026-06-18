A new school is making a push after Kentucky target Nikola Kusturica

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have been trending over the last few days for Serbian wing Nikola Kusturica. 247Sports analyst Travis Branham even put in a crystal ball for the Wildcats to land Kusturica, but he has since removed it. The reason that Branham took the crystal ball away is that a new team is making a strong push. That team is last year's National Champion, the Michigan Wolverines.

Branham has said that the Wildcats are still very much in this race, but things are very close. Pope might need to raise his offer NIL-wise to Kusturica, but this kid is a future lottery pick, so the Kentucky staff needs to make sure that they don’t go down without a fight in this recruitment.

Nikola Kusturica went for 20+10 to help Barcelona win the adidas NextGen Finals championship game, hitting tough shots, showing his handle and passing feel and making big plays defensively.



The 6'9 wing will headline Serbia's loaded FIBA U17 World Cup team next month. pic.twitter.com/JoeRnnlv7L — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 25, 2026

When it comes to Kusturica as a player, he is a 6’8 wing who is very fluid with the basketball and can shoot the three. Kusturica is also freshly 17 years old and will have to spend two seasons playing college hoops before he is able to head to the NBA Draft. This is another reason Kusturica is such a hot name as he will be a two-year player at whichever school he lands.

Big Blue Nation felt that Coach Pope overspent on last season's roster and that he needs to be smarter with the NIL money, and I don’t disagree, but it is worth going all in for this kid. Kusturica is a player who has the upside to be a generational talent in the future. He is going to be good this season wherever he lands, but in the 2027-28 season, he will be one of the best players in the nation.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Michigan is not the only competition for the Wildcats in this race. There are a bunch of other schools making a push after Kusturica, so this is going to be a cutthroat race to land the elite wing. Coach Pope has had a good few weeks on the recruiting trail, and landing Kusturica would add to the best recruiting month of his Kentucky tenure.

Hopefully today will shed some more light on this recruitment but it could take a few more days knowing these schools are throwing money around like crazy to try and land the Serbian sensation. Michigan made its move last night, and the hope is that Coach Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats will come in with a big rebuttal today.

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