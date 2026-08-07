A star was born in summer practice for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats

The 2026 recruiting class didn’t go great for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats, as he missed on a lot of his top targets, including the #1 player in the class, Tyran Stokes. Pope and the staff went all in on Stokes, which caused the Wildcats to miss on many other five-star players. Pope did, however, land Mason Williams, a point guard who was ranked 125th in the class.

Williams' father is an NBA legend who won a championship with LeBron James and was an All-Star. Along with landing the four-star point guard, Pope also brought Mo Williams, the father of Mason, onto the staff, and he has been a really good recruiter for the Wildcats so far. Pope really needed some help on the recruiting trail, and it sounds like Williams is going to be able to provide that for him.

Some of Mason's highlights from the final practice of the summer for UK basketball ⬇️ https://t.co/6veHbOtxh6 pic.twitter.com/WUJoLiRi3D — Noah Cierzan (@ncierzan) August 6, 2026

As previously mentioned, Williams was ranked 125th in the 2026 class. Most Kentucky fans will see this and think that he won’t amount to much, but that couldn’t be further from the case. Most Kentucky fans didn’t expect Williams to see the floor much this season, and to be fair, I was one of those. While Williams had some good film, I just didn’t see a way where he would sneak into the lineup.

Well, since Williams has gotten to Lexington, all he has done is turn heads and really impressed the coaching staff. BBN had heard a lot about how well Williams was playing and how hard of a worker he was, but yesterday they finally got to see it in person.

Tennessee Collegiate Academy’s Mason Williams (2) calls out a play against Utah Prep during a EYBL Scholastic League game on Jan. 3, 2026 at Tipton Rosemark Academy in Millington, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Pope told Big Blue Nation yesterday morning that for the final practice of the summer he was going to let fans into Rupp Arena to watch practice. As most would expect, tons of Kentucky fans flocked over to Rupp Arena to watch the team practice, and the player everyone was raving about was the freshman point guard Williams.

I talked with Zoom Diallo about Williams, and he had a ton of great things to say, but he did say he is liable to make some freshman mistakes. This means that while Williams has had an excellent summer, he needs to keep working to get better, but all of BBN knows he will, as he has an elite work ethic. Williams will see the floor for Pope this season as a star was born this summer.

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