On Friday, Mark Pope and his Kentucky Wildcats have a chance to turn things around after struggling to start the season, with a 20-point loss to Kansas and a game where they squeaked by Northern Arizona 78-77.

Up next are the Indiana Hoosiers, who the Wildcats will travel to Indianapolis to play on Friday in Lucas Oil Stadium, They are coming off of an impressive 81-76 win against John Calipari and #20 Arkansas, with big-time shot-making in the final minutes. This is a game that could really turn things around for the Wildcats. Here are three things you need to know about the Hoosiers entering Friday's matchup.

Nov 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aiden Sherrell (22) celebrates with center Samet Yigitoglu (21) in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Very good rebounding team

This is one of the biggest challenges that will await Kentucky on Friday. Indiana continues to outrebound opponents and Tuesday against Arkansas was no different. The Hoosiers outrebounded them 39-28 and even grabbed 46% of their own misses. On the season, they are 12th nationally in offensive rebound percentage. It's a huge strength of theirs and having two seven-foot starting big men really help with that. Both Aiden Sherrell and Samet Yigitoglu are forces on both ends of the floor, combining for 34 points and 16 boards on Tuesday.

Great at getting to the line

Free throws have been a key to Indiana's success this season and that carried over into the Arkansas game, as they went 30-35 there, which is a very impressive number. Indiana's guards are great at getting to the rim, and that hard work pays off at the line. They are 25th in the country in percentage of points coming from free throws, as 27.5% of their points have been at the line this season. Guards Darren Harris and Jaden Mustaf combined for 18-19 from the free throw line against Arkansas.

Nov 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Darren Harris (1) celebrates after making a three point shot in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watch out for their shot-makers

Even though Indiana nearly gets the same amount of their points from the line as they do the three, they still have a few capable shooters and the Hoosiers came up big there in the final minute against Arkansas, with Darren Harris making two in the final minutes and then reserve Bryce Lindsay knocking down one that gave the Hoosiers a three-point lead with 25 seconds left, which helped them ultimately get the win. They combined for four threes on Tuesday, as Indiana shot 5-12 from deep as a team.

It's not going to be easy as we saw on Tuesday in their game against Arkansas, but Kentucky can really change their trajectory if they can pick up a win over Indiana on Friday.

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