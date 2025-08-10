A top 25 big man in 2026 has included Kentucky in his top 6 schools
Kentucky has just recently gotten involved with a top 25 player in the class of 2026. Now, he has the Wildcats among his top schools. On Saturday, top 25 big man Ethan Taylor announced his top six schools, which includes Kentucky, Kansas, Michigan State, Indiana, Oregon and Oklahoma.
The seven-footer absolutely took off at Nike EYBL Peach Jam in front of tons of coaches in late July. Since then, both Kentucky and Michigan State have extended offers and now they're among his top schools. Things seem to be moving quickly regarding the two schools and Taylor. Oklahoma has been recruiting the five-star guard the longest out of his top schools, offering him last summer. The others began getting involved with Taylor this summer.
Taylor sets handful of official visits
Taylor didn't just cut his list of schools down. He also set a handful of visits in the fall. The top 25 prospect will be visiting Kentucky for Big Blue Madness from Oct. 10-12. He joins fellow Kentucky targets Josh Irving and Jordan Smith Jr. as others who are also visiting for Big Blue Madness. Taylor has also lined up visits to Oregon (Sept. 5), Oklahoma (Sept. 12), Indiana (Sept. 19), Kansas (Sept. 26) and Michigan State (Oct. 3).
The top 25 big man recently discussed what he's looking for in a school in an interview with Rivals' Jamie Shaw: "I want to go to a school that has a great history of developing bigs. A program that has a winning culture and a great environment. I want to play for good coaches, ones that will push you, but also understand that you’re human."
Taylor's game has rapidly improved
Taylor's game has grown a lot recently, and he really put his improved skills on display at Peach Jam in North Augusta. 247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein recently called Taylor "arguably the most physically gifted big man in the class." Here's a scouting report on the 7-foot big man from Finkelstein:
"Taylor is a rapidly improving big man with elite physical tools. Measuring at 7-feet with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and a solid frame that is only just beginning to fill-out, he has massive size. But he’s also a good athlete for his size who runs fluidly, gets off his feet powerfully, and even has some agility. ...Ultimately, Taylor may be the most physically gifted big man in the class. He’s already made rapid strides and as he continues to get more assertive and aggressive, his impact should only continue to grow."
Mark Pope may have also seen just how physically gifted Taylor is, a big reason why the Wildcats have moved so quickly with him.