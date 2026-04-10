A transfer forward is set to visit with the Kentucky staff this weekend

Things are moving fast with certain targets in the backcourt for Kentucky in the transfer portal, such as BYU's Rob Wright, Washington's Zoom Diallo, LSU's Dedan Thomas and Virginia Tech's Neoklis Avdalas, as well as top frontcourt targets like Syracuse's Donnie Freeman and St. Mary's' Paulius Murauskas, but things are developing with another option in the frontcourt.

According to KSR's Jacob Polacheck, Robert Morris transfer forward DeSean Goode is set to meet with Kentucky in-person. Goode had a Zoom call with the Kentucky staff earlier this week, and now he is beginning to meet with a number of schools in-person, starting with Mark Pope and the Wildcats this weekend. According to Polacheck, the 6-8 forward will have visits with Oklahoma, NC State, St. John's and Louisville, along with an official visit to Kansas next week.

Last season at Robert Morris, the 6-8 forward averaged 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 62.9% overall from the floor. Goode isn't seen as a "top" option for Kentucky at the forward position, but the interest does seem to be growing between the two. With both Donnie Freeman and Paulius Murauskas being the primary targets at the four spot, it seems like Goode is right behind them as far as interest goes. Goode seems to have plenty of suitors on him, especially considering the number of in-person meetings and official visits he is expected to have, beginning this weekend.

Where Kentucky stands at the four spot is very interesting. The Wildcats are seen as top contenders along with Alabama for Freeman, as well as a top contender for Murauskas, continuing to show heavy interest. With Goode, he is not being targeted as heavily as those two in particular, but how things shake out this weekend as the starts his visits could really tell us where the Wildcats stand.

Goode has plenty of schools after him, and Kentucky will look to make a good impression when he meets with them this weekend.