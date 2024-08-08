An elite five-star PF in the 2025 class has set up a visit to Kentucky
Mark Pope and his coaching staff are getting deeper into recruiting the 2025 class which means they are getting some studs on campus for visits.
One player who recently set up a visit to Kentucky is five-star power forward Nate Ament. He is ranked as the 13th best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. The 6'9 power forward is going to be in Lexington for a visit on August 28th, according to Jacob Polacheck of KSR.
Ament is a player who is listed as a power forward but is a skilled ball handler and shooter to where he can play wing if need be but also has to size to be a four. He is the prototypical player that Coach Pope is looking for in the front court, as he can pass and shoot.
Ament has offers from all over the country, including schools like UConn, Duke, North Carolina, and Kansas, so this could be a battle of the blue bloods for one of the best forwards in the 2025 class.
If this visit goes well, it will help the Wildcats' chances of landing Ament, so Big Blue Nation will learn a lot more about where Kentucky stands after the visit on the 28th.
Here is the scouting report on Ament from Eric Bossi of 247Sports, "Pushing 6-foot-8, Ament is a guy who broke out on the national scene during the spring and summer of 2023 while playing with Team Loaded NC. While he's still a bit on the thin side, Ament is a mobile and skilled forward who has the skill and ball skills to play out on the wing where he has tremendous size. Or, he can be used as a small ball four-man who opens up defenses and pulls other bigs away from the basket, thanks to his ability to shoot from deep. There is a lot of projectable upside for Ament because of his overall size, athleticism and frame that he can easily grow into down the road. While he's not yet a finished product and certainly needs to add more strength, he is a guy who already makes the game look pretty easy and appears to have a very bright future"