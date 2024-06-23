An NBA Draft pick trade could lead to a new landing spot for Reed Sheppard
The NBA Draft is coming up on Wednesday, June 26th, and some shakeup due to trades could change where Reed Sheppard ends up going in the draft.
One landing spot that has made the most sense for the former Wildcat sharpshooter is Houston to play for the young Rockets team, but it sounds like the Rockets are looking at trading the third overall pick. The Rockets front office is thinking about trading the third pick to the Charlotte Hornets.
Luckily for Sheppard, the Hornets are another team that would be a great fit for what he brings to the table. If the Rockets do end up trading the pick to the Hornets, you have to think that Sheppard will still go third overall. If the Hornets pass on Sheppard, the San Antonio Spurs will likely take him fourth overall, as this is another perfect fit for Sheppard.
Sheppard, thanks to his ability to shoot the ball and facilitate, is going to make a great NBA player, and on Wednesday, the world will find out which team he will begin his career with.
Benedetto Vitale of Clutch Points had this to say about why the Hornets should take Sheppard, "With that in mind, the question remains, is Sheppard a good fit for the Hornets? In short, the answer should be a resounding yes. Reed Sheppard would likely fit right in as a shooting guard on this roster. That would give Charlotte a formidable duo in the backcourt with LaMelo Ball and Reed Sheppard. Additionally, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges are to continue playing at the forward positions with Mark Williams at center."