An NBA star showed his support for Jasper Johnson on social media
Kentucky guard Jasper Johnson is receiving suport from an NBA player. On Friday, Brooklyn Nets starting guard, NBA star D'Angelo Russell shared his support for Johnson on X, where he posted "I'm riding with lil bruh." It's great to see Johnson get public support for a veteran NBA guard like D'Angelo Russell.
Mark Pope said recently that Johnson will be a "superstar" at Kentucky, and it seems like Russell is also behind him. The two share some similarities as well, as both are not only guards, but they're also Kentucky natives. Russell is a native of Louisville, attending Central High School as a freshman in 2010-11 before transferring to powerhouse Montverde Academy where he earned McDonald's All-American honors. That's when Russell's career really took off. He then attended Ohio State, not Kentucky, choosing the Buckeyes over Louisville, North Carolina and Michigan State. He then played one season at Ohio State in 2014-15, earning consensus First Team All-American honors, as well as receiving the Jerry West Award and being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Russell then headed to the NBA after being selected by the LA Lakers with the 2nd overall pick, earning All-Rookie Second Team. Russell then earned an NBA All-Star selection in 2019, where he had an impressive season with the Brooklyn Nets. Johnson should be proud to receive some support from an NBA veteran like D'Angelo Russell, someone who not only has had a number of successful seasons in the league, but also knows about growing up in Kentucky and achieving the dream that every young basketball kid has, which is making it at the highest level. An All-American, #2 draft pick and NBA All-Star, Johnson should pay attention to Russell giving him praise on social media.
The 6-4 guard has all of the tools to accomlish what Russell has, and based off his recent comments about him, Mark Pope knows all about Johnson's potential. Now, an NBA All-Star knows what he's capable of, too.