Archie Goodwin's return sparks La Familia who took down The Ville 63-57 to advance

There used to not be much excitement around Kentucky basketball in the summer, but the TBT changed that as Big Blue Nation loves to watch the alumni team play. This year, the TBT opening round was a best-of-three series between the Kentucky alumni (La Familia) and the Louisville alumni (The Ville).

La Familia took game one at home, then The Ville tied the series on Monday at home. This evening was the winner-take-all matchup between these two squads, and La Familia got the 63-57 win. One of the reasons La Familia was able to get the win was the return of Archie Goodwin, who didn’t play in the first two games.

ARCHIE SAYS IT’S GAME TIME. pic.twitter.com/9xACKOGEen — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 23, 2026

Goodwin was the leading scorer for La Familia last season, and he was their leading scorer this evening, scoring 22 points to send The Ville packing. Goodwin got going in the second half, but his best shot of the night was the game-winner, helping Kentucky reach the target score.

One of the portal additions to this La Familia team, Darryl Morsell, had himself a great game, scoring 20 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. The former Maryland Terrapin has been a star for La Familia so far.

All TBT long, Willie Cauley-Stein has been banged up. Many didn’t expect him to play tonight, but he did suit up and was excellent. Cauley-Stein played 34 minutes while scoring 10 points to go with 11 boards. The double-double was huge for Cauley-Stein, but even bigger than this, he, for the most part, was able to shut down Montrezl Harrell.

LA FAMILIA IS 3 wins away from $2MILLION!!!!



TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW FOR SUNDAY!!!!



🎟️: https://t.co/AXezpmBsOo pic.twitter.com/9GMGOtUHV5 — TBT (@thetournament) July 23, 2026

Not many people believed La Familia was going to win this evening, but Goodwin came back and gave this team a big spark, sending the Kentucky alumni to the next round. Now La Familia will take on the winner of Hall In (Seton Hall alumni) and Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse alumni). The Syracuse alumni won game one in commanding fashion, so I believe this is who La Familia will take on next.

This game will be played on Sunday, and Kentucky will be hosting, so one more game Big Blue Nation will be able to watch in Memorial Coliseum. This Kentucky team had its back against the wall but played really well when it mattered the most. La Familia is one step closer to collecting the two million dollars in prize money.

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