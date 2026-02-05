Otega Oweh once again dominates his former team as Kentucky routes Oklahoma

Kentucky’s matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners had the feel of a trap game. Kentucky was coming off its biggest win of the season, and it was an emotional one as Pope got his first win over John Calipari. Kentucky also has a big game coming up on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers, where the Wildcats will don their denim throwback jerseys.

This Oklahoma team came into this game with a 1-8 record in SEC play, but the Sooners have been in just about every game so far in conference play. Despite the makings of a trap game, the Wildcats once again found a way to play a complete game as they ended up taking down the Sooners 94-78.

Once again, the star of the game for Kentucky was Otega Oweh, who continues his dominance over his former squad. Oweh had 24 points on 7-11 shooting to go with three rebounds and three assists. The other star performers in this game for the Wildcats were Collin Chandler and Brandon Garrison.

Chandler continued the dominance we have seen over the last few games, scoring 18 in the win on 6-13 shooting from the field and 4-8 from deep. Like Oweh Chandler also added three rebounds and three assists to the stat sheet. We here at Kentucky Wildcats On SI have been begging for Chandler to start shooting the ball more, and this happened in the win over the Sooners.

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) celebrates after making a three point basket during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Garrison had his best game of the season on Wednesday in Rupp Arena as he scored 20 points on 7-8 shooting from the field. He also pulled down 11 rebounds in the game to give him a double-double.

The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to find momentum with all of the injuries, and they just continue to win ball games. This matchup with the Vols on Saturday will be a monumental one with what should be an elite Rupp Arena crowd on hand.

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) dunks the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Coach Pope hasn’t been able to play this team the way he planned to because of the injuries, but these Wildcats just don’t have any kind of quit in them. Heading into this game, we wanted to see Kentucky step on the throats of the Sooners, and they did just that, winning by double figures and covering the spread.

If the Cats can get the win on Saturday in Rupp Arena over rival Tennessee, the Wildcats will solidify themselves in the race for the SEC regular season title.