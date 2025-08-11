Collin Chandler is poised to take a big step in his sophomore season at Kentucky
Collin Chandler is a very promising player, which is one of the words Mark Pope used multiple times last season when describing him. Chandler is one that Pope knows all about what he's capable of doing in his college career. The Kentucky head coach recruited Chandler out of high school during his time at BYU. Chandler was rated as one of the top 30 prospects in the 2022 class. Now, he's looking to prove that.
Last season, the 6-5 guard spent much of the season, especially early on, knocking off the rust after being away from basketball for two years on a mormon mission. Even through the rusty times last season, the coaching staff and fans saw glimspes of what Chandler can become. Chandler knocked down threes, played aggressive defense, got to the rim well, and showed some playmaking, too. He even rose to the occasion multiple times in the NCAA Tournament last season, hitting some pretty big threes. Chandler shot a combined 5-8 from three-point range through Kentucky's three games in the big dance.
Chandler will now be looking to grow from last season, where he showed a good amount of potential. especially when you consider how long he was away from the game. He averaged just 2.7 points on 10.4 minutes on the floor per game, but he should have a larger role this season. Kentucky will have a very deep team, especially at the two and three, but Chandler could end up getting some quality backup point guard minutes behind Jaland Lowe.
The 6-5 guard's first breakout game last season came in February against Vandy in Rupp Arena, where he had 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, as well as 2 steals on the defensive end. He also really impressed against LSU a couple of weeks later. Chandler had 11 points, including 3-6 from deep, as well as 4 rebounds and 4 assists. A larger role off the bench awaits Chandler, and assuming he ends up taking the jump many are expecting, he could very much be a key piece for the Wildcats the following year.
Chandler is even receiving some national praise heading into next season, as CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein recently listed him among his list of 10 potential breakout players in the SEC for 2025-26. Mark Pope even compared the 6-5 guard to a growing bamboo tree last season. Chandler is hoping to take that next growing step Pope talked about.