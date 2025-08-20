Collin Chandler's competitiveness has been showing in Kentucky's summer practices
Collin Chandler spent much of his first season at Kentucky knocking some rust off after being away from basketball for two years on a mormon mission. He showed a good amount of promising flashes for the future of his college basketball career. Heading into year two, Kentucky will have a deep roster, especially in the backcourt, but a jump could give Chandler quality minutes off the bench, even coming in behind Jaland Lowe at the point guard spot.
In an interview with Matt Norlander on the Eye on College Basketball Podcast, Mark Pope shared what he has seen from Chandler through Kentucky's eight weeks of summer practices. Safe to say Pope has already seen a jump from him.
"He's made an incredible jump," Pope told Norlander. "One of the things that he was focused on this summer was his ball-handling, his ability to get wherever he wanted to get and not have handling the ball slow him down from getting there. He worked incredibly hard at it this entire summer. He's made massive progress. It's really stunning."
Pope also raved about his progression on defense, which has been something he has raved about with multiple players already. "He’s another guy that grew immensely defensively during the season last year, and he’s carried that over. He’s got a chance to be an elite-level defender." What has helped him progress not only with his defense but his ball-handling, too? Pope says his competitiveness has really, really shown in practice.
"He's playing so hard for us right now. I feel like he can't breathe if there's not something on the line, like, he is the most competitive. He just can't wait to get to the next competition. It doesn't matter what it is, by the way, it could be anything. ...He's going to have a huge impact on the team this year."
Chandler had a couple of breakout games, his first one being in February against Vandy in Rupp Arena. But his best came against LSU, where he dropped 11 points on 3-6 shooting from three, as well as 4 rebounds and 4 assists. His flashes last season were very clear, and now he's beginning to piece his skills together while also improving in those areas of weakness, such as ball-handling.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein also included Chandler on his list of 10 potential breakout players in the SEC next season, further proof that the 6-5 guard has all of the tools to put his potential to the test and emerge next season in Lexington. He seems to be off to a good start this summer with his improvements.