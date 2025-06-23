Could Kentucky star Otega Oweh win Naismith Player of the Year in college basketball?
Kentucky star Otega Oweh is back for another season in Lexington to play for Mark Pope's Wildcats, and the expectations are high for the rising senior.
Last season, the Oklahoma transfer Oweh averaged 16.2 points per game to lead the Wildcats, but he has a lot of room to improve as a scorer.
Oweh declared for the NBA Draft to test the waters, which was great as he was able to receive some feedback from NBA teams, and now he has some things to work on which, one of which is his three-point shooting.
If Oweh is going to take his game to the next level, it will take him improving in this area of his game, but in some offseason workout videos, it is clear that this is a goal for the Wildcats superstar.
If Oweh is able to take his shooting to the next level, he is a name that should be in the discussion as a player who could win Naismith Player of the Year in college basketball.
For this to happen, Oweh would likely have to get his points per game mark above 20, but if he improves as a three-point shooter, he is more than capable of doing this. Oweh is the best player in college basketball when it comes to getting to the basket, so if he makes his free throws and improves as a shooter from mid-range and deep, he could win this prestigious award.
On top of being an elite scorer, Oweh is a dominant defender, which could help him in the effort to win Player of the Year. Oweh has a special season ahead for Kentucky.