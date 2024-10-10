Elite 2025 prospect includes Kentucky in top seven schools
Kentucky is gearing up for Big Blue Madness on Friday, which is usually a hotspot for recruits. One of their top recruits in the class of 2025 has narrowed down his list of schools to seven. On Wednesday, 2025 top 10 forward Chris Cenac included the Wildcats in his list cut. Other schools that made the cut are LSU, Arkansas, Baylor, Auburn, Houston, and Tennessee.
Cenac recently took an official visit to Kentucky nearly two weeks ago, along with another target for the Wildcats, Mikel Brown Jr. Kentucky has done a really good job gainining traction in this recruitment, and things are pointing to Kentucky being up there near the top of the race with LSU, who he will visit on November 8. So far, the 6-10 forward has visited the likes of Kentucky, Houston, Auburn, and Tennessee. He also has a visit to Arkansas set for October 19.
As for a timeline for a decision, the five-star forward is eying November as a target date according to On3's Joe Tipton, but that timeline could change. Cenac talked with On3's Jamie Shaw about what exactly he is looking for in a school when making his decision.
"I’m looking for a school that will develop me the most and help me get to the next level,” he told Shaw. "I’ll want to have a great relationship with the coaches, trust there, and I’ll want to be looking for an NBA type system, spreading the floor, playing four or five out. I’m open to any school around the country really, location won’t matter."- Cenac to On3's Jamie Shaw
Cenac talked about development being something he is looking for in a school, and Kentucky has a great track record with that. We'll see how Kentucky continues to prioritize the five-star forward. They've made up a lot of ground and are now in a good position.