ESPN predicts the winner between the Kentucky Wildcats and Illinois
The Kentucky Wildcats took down the Troy Trojans on Friday night, which was the first NCAA Tournament win in Mark Pope's young coaching career. The Wildcats won this game 76-57 behind a massive performance from Otega Oweh, who scored 20 points on 8-13 shooting.
The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday with a shot at the Sweet 16 on the line.
Illinois beat Xavier 86-73 on Friday night, led by a former Kentucky recruiting target, Will Riley, who had 22 points. The Fighting Illini made 12 threes in the victory, shooting 40% from deep.
Despite being a six-seed Illinois is actually ranked one spot ahead of Kentucky in the KenPom rankings. The Fighting Illini have the 14th-best offense in the nation and the 41st-best defense.
As a team, Illinois only shoots 31.1% from deep but is capable of getting hot, and when this happens, they can beat any team in the nation.
ESPN gives the Wildcats a 52.6% chance to take down Illinois and move to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky played some exceptional defense in the win over Troy, and they will need to do this again if they are going to take down Illinois.
Pope's team got 25 bench points in the blowout win over Troy, and this kind of production from the bench would go a long way as the Wildcats look to take down Illinois. The staff will have a short time to make a game plan, but they will make a great one to hopefully boost this team into the second weekend.