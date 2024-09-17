Former Kentucky star predicted to make first NBA All-Star Game appearance
One former Wildcat who has been really good when healthy but never made an All-Star Team is Jamal Murray. The sharpshooter was a massive part of the Denver Nuggets run to a Championship two seasons ago, but this could be the year he takes the next leap.
David Yapkowitz of Clutch Points wrote an article making some bold predictions for the Denver Nuggets this season, and one of them was Murray will make the All-Star Game. Here is Yapkowitz's reasoning for this prediction.
"Jamal Murray already has an NBA championship under his belt and a few playoff game winners. But the Nuggets star guard has yet to be selected to the All-Star team. Head coach Michael Malone has mentioned how it’s not as important to them as Murray as a playoff All-Star who has regularly outplayed All-Stars in the postseason. Murray battled knee issues throughout the regular season and into the playoffs. He had a very disappointing showing at the Olympics with Canada. This Nuggets prediction might have quite a few fans scratching their heads. But that’s why it’s called bold predictions. Murray, fresh of signing a massive contract extension, will be motivated this upcoming season. Motivated to prove doubters wrong and to wipe the bitter taste of the playoffs and the Olympics away. Murray averaged 21.2 points last season. Look for him to be up around the 24-25 point mark and to finally be selected to the NBA’s midseason showcase."- David Yapkowitz on Jamal Murray
Murray plays alongside NBA superstar Nikola Jokic, but the way Jokic plays the game can actually help Murray score more points. Jokic is the best passing big man in NBA history, and this helps Murray get a lot of open looks from deep.
If the former Kentucky star Murray is able to raise his points per game total to around the 25 mark and stay healthy, he will make his first All-Star Game appearance this season.