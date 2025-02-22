Getting stops will be crucial in Kentucky's second matchup with Alabama
The Kentucky Wildcats are hitting the road on Saturday to take on the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide. Two high-powered offenses are squaring off once again, and one of the biggest keys to the game this time around is something that cost the Wildcats in the last game. Kentucky will have to get stops against an elite Alabama offense.
In the final minutes of the first matchup against each other, Kentucky let it slip by giving up a 9-0 run, which turned out to be too much to overcome, falling 102-97 in Rupp Arena. It was a game of runs, and Kentucky gave one up in the last part of that game. In that time-frame, the Crimson Tide were able to get to the line at will off off some sloppy play by Kentucky. Alabama ended up going a staggering 29-34 from the line, while also going 13-34 from three-point range, two areas that they like to attack the most on offense.
After his Wildcats let the last game slip against the Tide, Mark Pope said after it that they 'left so much on the table,' while also adding, 'we can't bail teams out with fouls.' That's what Alabama will look to do this time around, along with their high volume of threes. On the other hand, Kentucky gave up a lot of offensive rebounds in the first matchup, which was 15, but they have significantly improved their toughness in this area since the two last played, plus a much more healthy Andrew Carr awaits this time, as he was dealing with back issues in the last matchup.
It's been a month since the teams played each other. Kentucky will be without both Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson this time, but the true keys to the game remain the same in what's expected to be another very high-scoring affair.