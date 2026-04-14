Here is a very important aspect of Donnie Freeman's visit to Kentucky

It has been a big week of visits for Kentucky as Rob Wright III and Tyran Stokes were on campus yesterday, and another very important visitor will be arriving today. Former Syracuse power forward Donnie Freeman will be in Lexington today, and this kid is an absolute stud.

This year for the Orange Freeman averaged 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 30.2% from three. Freeman is the perfect player to come in and play the four for Kentucky because he can score down low, help on the glass, but also pop out and make a three. Pope needs his power forwards to be able to at least be a threat from deep, and Freeman can be that guy.

In the transfer portal, it is great to get the first visit for a player. That is the case for Kentucky here, and they can’t let him walk away without being signed with the Wildcats. It sounds like Freeman is eying a visit to UConn on Friday, and the staff needs to make sure that he never makes that trip.

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) with the ball as Southern Methodist University Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

More often than not, if a player doesn’t commit on a visit or right after a visit, they likely will not be coming to that school. Obviously, it does happen, but in the portal, it is so important to land these players when they are in person on campus.

Last season, power forward at times was an issue for Kentucky. Mo Dioubate was an elite hustle player and scored around the rim, but was an abysmal three-point shooter. Andrija Jelavic showed flashes of a player who could be elite, but just never seemed to fully tap into his potential. Both of these players have hit the transfer portal as Jelavic has committed to Ohio State, and Dioubate is still looking for a new school.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) shoots during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

I do believe the Wildcats are in a good spot right now with Freeman, with him arriving for the visit, as they have a good offer on the table for him. If Freeman leaves without committing and does make it to his visit at UConn, I will lose a lot of confidence in Kentucky’s chances.

Freeman is a big fish at a position of need, so the staff needs to do everything they can to try to get him to be a member of the 2026-27 Kentucky basketball team. Hopefully, Pope is able to land a commitment from Wright III and Freeman tonight or tomorrow.