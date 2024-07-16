How Coach Mark Pope can lead Kentucky as a Program to great success
A storied program like the Univesity of Kentucky will always be discussed as the gold standard for College Basketball; many coaches have come through the University and left their mark, so what does Mark Pope do that sets him apart?
Mark Pope is a great analytical coach and former 1996 National Champion Kentucky Wildcats captain. This shows how much leadership Coach Pope has. Leadership is tapping into someone and gaining their highest possible potential.
There are many ways to tap into a player's potential, and the current Kentucky players have all stated that Pope's leadership style starts with belief. Forward Ansley Almonor had this to say about Pope: "He brings out confidence; he talks to all of us like we're the best player ever," Almonor said. "He lifts us up and I've never had a coach like that, someone who just comes in while we're doing little drills with, 'Nice job! Great job!' Just walking around, talking to us, complimenting us, it's different. He definitely does instill confidence in us."
Confidence is enormous in sports. You can have the most talent in the world, but if you don't believe in yourself, you will only be a shell of your capabilities. Pope knows this, too, so he wants to instill confidence in his team.
Pope is also known as being a people person; he seems to cherish all of his time at Kentucky so far; this is what forward Andrew Carr had to say about Pope as a human: "One thing I love and know about Coach Pope, and he showed it recruiting (me), but he loves people. Coach Pope is just a great personality and it bleeds into everything that he does," Carr said. "With his family, the way he coaches us, the way he acts with the coaching staff, all the way down to the way he acts with the janitorial people here. It's everybody."
Pope is creating a system where players can lean on each other and all move at one speed; this is excellent foundation work for the first-year coach and will propel Kentucky to great success.