How to watch 2026 #1 recruit Tyran Stokes's commitment decision

Today is the day that many college basketball fans in Lexington, Kentucky, and Lawrence, Kansas, have been waiting for, as the #1 recruit in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes, will be committing. This has been one of the most interesting recruitments fans have seen in a very long time. There has never been any real concrete information, but nevertheless, we will figure out the plan for Stokes today.

Let’s take a look at how fans can watch the Stokes commitment live.

Where to watch Tyran Stokes’s college commitment

Tyran Stokes will be committing at 6:30 Eastern time on ESPN. He will be on Inside the NBA with Ernie Johnson, Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith. The last time a Kentucky target made their decision on this program it was Caleb Wilson, and he of course picked the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) moves the ball against Bruce Branch III (3) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When it comes to where I feel that Stokes will commit, I can truly say I have no clue. Right now, it feels like he is going to play for Bill Self and the Jayhawks, but the Nike aspect of this recruitment could play a large role. It does not seem like Stokes likes Adidas at all, so many believe he will want to be at a Nike school.

Personally, I think the only person who knows where Stokes is going to commit is himself. In most recruitments fans have a feel if they are going to be getting the player or not, but that is not the case with this one. Both Kentucky and Kansas don't have an elite roster right now, so if either of these schools misses on the #1 player in the class, they will be in trouble.

Pope and the Wildcats do not have a star player right now, so without landing Stokes, it is hard to see a world where the Wildcats are going to be elite. This is the biggest night of the entire Pope era as the Wildcats try to land an elite player. If the Wildcats don’t land Stokes, I do believe now that Otega Oweh likely won’t be back in Lexington, the Wildcats might be making a change at head coach. It will just be hard for Pope to have an elite team without Stokes or a fifth-year player. This is a very big night for the Wildcats if Kentucky is going to have a competitive basketball team next season.