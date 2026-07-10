Mark Pope explains which player has been Kentucky's best so far in summer practice

In his first season at Kentucky, Trent Noah gave Big Blue Nation a lot of confidence that he was going to be a sharpshooter for this team for a long time, but his sophomore season wasn’t great. He struggled to shoot the ball, especially in SEC play, and this made it hard for him to find minutes.

Noah, over his time in Lexington, has proved that he is a really good rebounder, and if he can continue to develop his all-around game, he can play for this team. Hitting his shots is key. He rebounds so well that if he can make his shots, Noah is a playable asset for the Wildcats.

Kentucky's forward Trent Noah (9) celebrates with guard Jasper Johnson (2) against Tennessee Tech in Rupp Arena Wednesday night. November 26, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Pope went on KSR this week, and one of the players he had a lot of great things to say about was Noah.

Here is what Pope had to say about Noah on KSR: “Trent Noah, man. He’s been the best player on our roster the first four weeks of camp. He tweaked a hamstring yesterday, which is a nothing. But believe us or not, he’s leading us in defensive impact metrics right now. We talk about growing players. Trent is in his third year here. He has completely devoted and dedicated himself to Kentucky basketball and getting better. We’ll see the fruits of that growth. It’s players like Trent Noah, and you watch them rise up and build a relationship over years. He’s going to be super special this year. I’m super proud of him. He is going to have an impact on this roster for sure.”

Kentucky forward Trent Noah (9) scores on Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) during the first half of their second round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the debate of Noah, BBN is split. Some love Noah as he is a Kentucky native, and fans want to see him succeed. Others don’t believe that he should be on the floor. The reality is Noah is going to get minutes at the two this season, and I believe this is going to be the best fit for him. As I said earlier, he is a great rebounder, and if he can do this at a high level while making shots, he can relieve Alex Wilkins this season.

The reality is, if Trent Noah is hitting his threes and his defense is improving like Pope says it is, then he can be a playable asset for Pope. BBN would love to see the Harlan native have a bounce-back season this year.

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