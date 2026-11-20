Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to take on the Indiana Hoosiers this evening in Lucas Oil Stadium. This is a very important game for Pope and the Wildcats, as they are looking for their first marquee win of the season. Heading into the season, BBN felt the Indiana matchup was one of the easier games among the marquee games, but the Hoosiers just took down John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Hoosiers have a very balanced team that can win games in multiple different ways. The Hoosiers took down the Razorbacks with their dominant bigs, but they have also won games shooting the three-ball this season. That will make it very hard for Pope and the Wildcats to take down this talented Hoosier team.

Let's take a look at how Big Blue Nation can watch the matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and Indiana Hoosiers.

How to watch Kentucky's matchup with Indiana

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope with his team during the game against Grambling State at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. November 16, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The matchup between the Wildcats and the Hoosiers is set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST, and this game can be watched on CBS. ESPN's matchup predictor only gives the Wildcats a 43.7% chance to win the game, and KenPom is predicting Indiana to win this game 80-79.

If Pope and the Wildcats are going to get the win this evening over the Hoosiers, one player who is going to have to have a big night is Malachi Moreno. The Hoosiers start two seven-footers, so Moreno is going to have to be a presence down low on both ends of the floor and help on the glass.

Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) points scores with this hook shot over Grambling Tigers forward Isaiah Miranda (14). Moreno finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds as the Cats cruised to an 88-59 victory over Grambling State during college basketball at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. November 16, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A guard will need to step up for the Wildcats as well, and so far this season it has been Zoom Diallo. The player I would love to see have a good outing for Pope's team is Alex Wilkins. He has hit some clutch shots this season but still hasn't had the breakout game. Tonight, would be the perfect evening for Wilkins to have that breakout game.

BBN, for the most part, isn't happy with the staff right now, so Coach Pope has to find a way to win this basketball game this evening to get the fan base bought back in. I feel that this is the biggest game of the Pope era because it will have a big effect on how the rest of the season goes and how bought in Big Blue Nation will be.

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