A very important game is coming up on Friday as the Kentucky Wildcats are set to take on the Wichita State Shockers. These two programs have met twice before, with both of those meetings coming in the NCAA Tournament. Obviously, the Shockers are a very good mid-major program, and right now they are ranked ahead of the Wildcats in KenPom.

One concern for this game is that Kentucky could be without Malachi Moreno, the team's superstar center, as he fights back from a concussion. If he isn't able to give it a go, Coach Pope will need Reece Potter and Franck Kepnang to step up big time in this game. The concern for the Wildcats is that the Shockers have a big man named Williams Berg who is an elite player.

Berg leads the Shockers in scoring, averaging 19 points per game, but is also fourth in all of college basketball in rebounds per contest, pulling down 11.8 per game. He is 7'2 and weighs 263 pounds, so it is going to be a tough assignment for Potter and Kepnang as they look to slow him down.

Let's take a look at how Big Blue Nation can watch Kentucky's matchup with the Shockers.

Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope instructs his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to watch Kentucky's matchup with the Wichita State Shockers

Tip-off between the Wildcats and Shockers is set for 9:00 pm est on Friday night, and this game can be watched on ESPN 2. This is a game where the student section will be empty, with students' home for Thanksgiving, so Big Blue Nation needs to make sure they pack into Rupp Arena and support this team despite the struggles.

Kentucky has to win this basketball game, or things are going to go further downhill for Coach Pope. After the Wichita State game, the Wildcats will take on #2 Virginia on the road, and not many expect Pope's team to win this game. If Kentucky goes on a three-game losing streak in non-conference play, things are going to get even worse for the third-year coach.

While it's not a Power Four team, the Shockers are very good, with an elite big man, and they shoot over 40% from three as a team. Hopefully, the full week off has helped the team get ready for this matchup, and the Wildcats will be able to get a bounce-back win in Rupp Arena after the Indiana loss.

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