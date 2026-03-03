How to watch Kentucky's road matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready for a massive matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies are one of the last teams in the NCAA Tournament right now, according to Joe Lunardi, so this is a massive game for them, and they will be desperate.

If Kentucky is going to pull off the road win, they will have to take care of the basketball and defend the three-point line at a high level.

Let’s take a look at how to watch the matchup between Kentucky and Texas A&M.

How to watch Kentucky’s road matchup against Texas A&M

Tip between the Wildcats and Aggies is set for 7:00 pm est this evening, and the game can be watched on ESPN2.

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) reacts towards a referee after a play at the basket during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Let’s take a look at three reasons why the Kentucky Wildcats will beat the Aggies.

Three reasons Kentucky will beat the Texas A&M Aggies

The three-headed goat combines for 55+ points

In the win over Vanderbilt, the “three-headed goat,” or better known as Otega Oweh, , and combined to score 61 points. When these three all play well, the Wildcats are tough to beat. Depth is a concern for this basketball team, so when the stars don’t shine for the Wildcats, they are liable to lose. Coming off their best performance of the season, if these three play well on Tuesday night, the Wildcats will take down the Aggies.

Kentucky takes care of the ball

Turnovers have been an issue for Kentucky of late, and Texas A&M is the second-best team in the SEC when it comes to turning over opponents. This that the Aggies play has a lot to do with full-court pressure and doing everything in their power to create turnovers. This means the Aggies will try to jump passing lanes, and if this happens, the Wildcats can get some good looks. If the Wildcats take care of the ball, they will win. If Kentucky turns it over, this could be another loss for the Wildcats.

Kentucky defends the three-point line

The Aggies like to shoot the three-ball, and the Wildcats have struggled to defend the three at times this season. The Aggies shoot right around 30 threes a game and are shooting 36.5% from deep on the season. The Wildcats need to stay with shooters and not go under screens, or this could be a long night. If Kentucky makes the Aggies inefficient from three, this is a game Kentucky will win.